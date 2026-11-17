The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has given teachers nationwide until December 2027 to obtain professional certification and practising licences, warning that it will no longer tolerate teaching without the required credentials.



The council’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Dr Ronke Soyombo, announced the deadline during an interaction with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday. She said TRCN was strengthening compulsory registration, licensing and qualifying examinations to enforce professional standards in schools. “Every teacher must be certified, every teacher must be licensed before they can actually teach in our schools,” she said.



Soyombo explained that professional certification was obtained once, while practising licences must be renewed every three years with evidence of participation in Mandatory Continuous Professional Development programmes.



She said education students were now required to take the TRCN examination before completing their training, while serving teachers must also meet the professional requirements. The council was introducing an accelerated professionalisation pathway to help teachers without education degrees acquire the necessary training. “By 2027, end of the year, we expect everybody to be fully certified as teachers in Nigeria,” she said.



The registrar said the requirements applied regardless of status, citing the participation of Adamawa State’s deputy governor in the latest qualifying examination. “In Adamawa State, for the first time, we actually saw the deputy governor of Adamawa State coming to sit for our exam,” Soyombo said. “She sat for the exam on Friday. And that’s to tell you that everybody that owns schools or those that are putting in effort into education are coming to sit for the exam.”



Soyombo also raised concerns about examination malpractice, saying an invigilator in Taraba State identified more than 47 impersonators during the latest examination. She said the council had introduced candidate photographs, surveillance cameras and other technological measures to improve security.



According to her, the examination platform can now accommodate 5,000 candidates at a time, compared with its previous capacity of 120. Although the examination took place across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, connectivity problems occurred in two states, which the council was working to address.



Soyombo said online registration had helped increase applications from about 13,000 when she assumed office in May 2025 to approximately 26,000 by November that year. More than two million teachers were registered on the council’s online platform, she added, but compliance with licensing requirements remained low.



As part of its enforcement plans, TRCN intends to require schools registering candidates for National Examinations Council examinations to show that at least 75 per cent of their teachers are professionally certified. Soyombo said the council had linked its website with those of NECO and the West African Examinations Council to support enforcement.



The registrar also disclosed cases involving fake certificates, impersonation and people collecting money from teachers while claiming they could facilitate registration. She said a suspect identified as Godfrey was in custody over the alleged production of fake TRCN certificates. The council was working with police to identify and track other suspects.



Soyombo recalled that TRCN had uncovered 250 fake certificates during a teacher recruitment exercise in Nasarawa State. To improve verification, the council had introduced QR codes on its certificates, allowing employers and other stakeholders to check credentials through its website.



She urged teachers to register directly through TRCN’s official online platform and avoid middlemen. The council has also reduced its qualifying examination from 23 subject areas to five core competencies, which Soyombo said would better assess the practical skills teachers need.



On enforcement, she said the TRCN Act needed amendment, particularly to increase the financial penalty for practising without a licence, which she described as inadequate. The proposed amendment was before the National Assembly, but she said the legislative process would not affect the December 2027 deadline.



Soyombo added that the council was strengthening induction programmes to introduce newly certified teachers to their professional responsibilities and require them to take an oath of allegiance.