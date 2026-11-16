Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sports

Canada denies Russian team entry for Ice hockey tournament

By Linda Ikeji
 
Canada denies Russian team entry for Ice hockey tournament
Russia will not participate in the 2027 World Junior Championship after the Canadian government imposed entry restrictions, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) confirmed in a statement.
 
The IIHF said it had considered alternative arrangements but decided Canada would remain as ‌host, with the tournament proceeding from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer.
 
Citing Russia's war in Ukraine, Canada's Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden told Reuters on Wednesday that Canada would deny entry to Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials coming to compete, even those with valid visas.
 
"Due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian government, the Russian Under-20 national team is unable to participate in the World Junior Championship," the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said in a statement.
 
It said that "after carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements, the IIHF Council has determined that Canada will remain as host and the tournament will proceed from 26 December 2026 to 5 January 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer."
 
The Russian Ice Hockey Federation called the IIHF's decision "unacceptable and unlawful" and said it would appeal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
 
"The IIHF's decision was made solely due to political reasons," it said in a statement.
 
"The exclusion of the Russian national team violates fundamental legal principles, Olympism, the principle of non-discrimination, equality among athletes and the integrity of international tournaments."
 
Russia had been suspended from competing in IIHF events since the country invaded Ukraine in 2022, but in October CAS overturned the ban.
 
It said that the IIHF's arguments citing safety and security were "not supported by sufficient evidence" and ordered it to allow Russia to participate in its events.
 
The move was welcomed by Russia but condemned by Ukraine, along with some sponsors of the Junior World Championships.
 
Six European ice hockey federations said they would refuse to play Russia if they were allowed to take part, appearing to leave the tournament in limbo.
 
On Wednesday, the Canadian government said it would deny visas to any Russian athletes, effectively barring them from participating.
 
It is the latest example of a wider backlash against efforts to allow Russia to return to international sport.
 
This week Norway, Finland and Estonia said they would block visas for Russian and Belarusian athletes.
 
Norway is preparing to host skiing's Cross-Country World Cup next month, while Finland is due to stage the Figure Skating World Championships in March.
 
The International Skating Union (ISU) has said it "believes that athletes should not be punished for the actions of their governments in a world where, sadly, many conflicts are ongoing", and that it was "seeking clarifications" from officials in Finland.
More Sports →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Nigerian lecturer knocks men who fail to satisfy their wives at home but go all out for side chicks
  2. 2 Peter Obi reacts as Kwankwaso’s convoy is attacked by suspected thugs in Kano
  3. 3 Man abandons job opportunity after company staff falsified his HIV test result
  4. 4 Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka, shares story of how he almost lost his first child to fake infant formula
  5. 5 Bandits abduct two women in Kaduna
  6. 6 South African woman shares how she contracted HIV after she was assaulted by multiple men
  7. 7 Canada denies Russian team entry for Ice hockey tournament
  8. 8 Actor Yul Edochie teaches women how to treat their men as wife Judy Austin prays for him before work
  9. 9 Police investigate convenience store incident that left one person dead, woman hospitalized
  10. 10 Dani Alves’ model wife confirms breakup with the ex-footballer after he took up new life as preacher
  11. 11 35-year-old man arrested in Niger state for breaking into house and stealing eleven wrappers
  12. 12 Young girl rescued from 12-metre disused borehole six days after being dumped inside by her father

Comments (0)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts.

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story