Canada denies Russian team entry for Ice hockey tournament

Russia will not participate in the 2027 World Junior Championship after the Canadian government imposed entry restrictions, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) confirmed in a statement.

The IIHF said it had considered alternative arrangements but decided Canada would remain as ‌host, with the tournament proceeding from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Citing Russia's war in Ukraine, Canada's Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden told Reuters on Wednesday that Canada would deny entry to Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials coming to compete, even those with valid visas.

"Due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian government, the Russian Under-20 national team is unable to participate in the World Junior Championship," the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said in a statement.

It said that "after carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements, the IIHF Council has determined that Canada will remain as host and the tournament will proceed from 26 December 2026 to 5 January 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer."

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation called the IIHF's decision "unacceptable and unlawful" and said it would appeal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The IIHF's decision was made solely due to political reasons," it said in a statement.

"The exclusion of the Russian national team violates fundamental legal principles, Olympism, the principle of non-discrimination, equality among athletes and the integrity of international tournaments."

Russia had been suspended from competing in IIHF events since the country invaded Ukraine in 2022, but in October CAS overturned the ban.

It said that the IIHF's arguments citing safety and security were "not supported by sufficient evidence" and ordered it to allow Russia to participate in its events.

The move was welcomed by Russia but condemned by Ukraine, along with some sponsors of the Junior World Championships.

Six European ice hockey federations said they would refuse to play Russia if they were allowed to take part, appearing to leave the tournament in limbo.

On Wednesday, the Canadian government said it would deny visas to any Russian athletes, effectively barring them from participating.

It is the latest example of a wider backlash against efforts to allow Russia to return to international sport.

This week Norway, Finland and Estonia said they would block visas for Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Norway is preparing to host skiing's Cross-Country World Cup next month, while Finland is due to stage the Figure Skating World Championships in March.