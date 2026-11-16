35-year-old man arrested in Niger state for breaking into house and stealing eleven wrappers

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man Lawal Mohammed for allegedly stealing wrappers and a power bank in the Angwan-Dakoko area of Chanchaga.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on 15th November, 2026.

According to the PPRO, the suspect criminally trespassed into a compound and broke into a room where he stole eleven wrappers and a power bank.