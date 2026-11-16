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Crime

35-year-old man arrested in Niger state for breaking into house and stealing eleven wrappers

By Linda Ikeji
35-year-old man arrested in Niger state for breaking into house and stealing eleven wrappers
The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man Lawal Mohammed for allegedly stealing wrappers and a power bank in the Angwan-Dakoko area of Chanchaga.
 
 
The spokesperson for the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on 15th November, 2026.
 
 
According to the PPRO, the suspect criminally trespassed into a compound and broke into a room where he stole eleven wrappers and a power bank.
 
“On 11th November 2026 at about 12.30pm, a victim of crime from Angwan-Dakoko area, Chanchaga reported in Chanchaga Div that on 10th November, 2026 at about 2pm, one Lawal Mohammed 35yrs of the same area, criminally trespassed into a compound and broke into a room where he stole eleven wrappers and a power bank,” the statement read.
 
“The suspect was arrested, four wrappers and the power bank were recovered. He will soon be charged to court for prosecution.”
 

 

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