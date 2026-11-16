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Man abandons job opportunity after company staff falsified his HIV test result

By Linda Ikeji
Man abandons job opportunity after company staff falsified his HIV test result

A Nigerian man abandoned a job opportunity after staff members of a company allegedly falsified his medical screening results to show a positive HIV status.

 

According to an account shared by a user on X, the man had successfully passed his job interview and was selected to undergo a mandatory pre-employment medical screening.

 

During the process, he was reportedly handed a test result indicating he was HIV-positive and was informed that the status automatically disqualified him from taking the role.

 

Suspecting foul play, the applicant decided to conduct an independent HIV test at an external medical facility, where the result came back negative.

 

When he returned to confront the company's staff with the conflicting laboratory report, he was told that certain personnel had been paid to manipulate his screening outcome so that he would lose the job offer because they already had their own candidate.

 

Following the revelation, the man decided not to continue with the job application process out of fear for his life and safety, reasoning that if people within the organization could go to such lengths while he was still an applicant, he would be in even greater danger if he actually took the job.

 

 

Man abandons job opportunity after company staff falsified his HIV test result
Man abandons job opportunity after company staff falsified his HIV test result

 

 

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  1. Anonymous

    HIV and AIDS (Anti-Discrimination) Act, 2014 can allow you to sue a company for discrimination based on your HIV status if you are positive and did well in your interview. If truly your HIV status was faked according to the company staff then you are in money. Get a good lawyer for your case. I hope you get justice deserved

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