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Peter Obi reacts as Kwankwaso’s convoy is attacked by suspected thugs in Kano

By Linda Ikeji
Peter Obi reacts as Kwankwaso’s convoy is attacked by suspected thugs in Kano

The Presidential Candidate of NDC, Peter Obi, has called for a full-scale investigation after the convoy of his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was allegedly attacked by suspected political thugs in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State on Sunday evening, November 15.

 

The attack reportedly occurred as Kwankwaso and members of his entourage were leaving the area after a series of political engagements across parts of the state on Sunday.

 

Kwankwaso had earlier visited Tofa, Rimin Gado, Kabo, Gwarzo and Shanono local government areas and was heading to Bichi when some individuals allegedly emerged from a location and attacked their vehicles.

 

Reacting to the incident, Obi in a statement released this morning,said he is deeply saddened by reports of the attack and strongly condemns the unfortunate incident Obi stated that reports indicate that several members of the entourage sustained injuries, while about seven vehicles were vandalised. 

‘’This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to become part of our political culture. Democracy is not warfare. Political differences should never be a reason to resort to violence, intimidation or the destruction of property. Every Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation, has the constitutional right to participate in the democratic process without fear of attack.''

 

Obi called on the Nigeria Police Force and all relevant security agencies to immediately investigate this incident, identify those responsible, including anyone found to have sponsored the attack, and ensure that they are brought to justice. No individual should be above the law, regardless of political position or influence.

 

 

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