Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka, shares story of how he almost lost his first child to fake infant formula

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has renewed calls for capital punishment for producers of counterfeit food, drugs, and beverages in Nigeria.

In a post shared on social media, Olayinka made the demand while recounting the terrifying ordeal in which he nearly lost his first child after the baby consumed fake SMA Gold infant formula products.

Expressing deep anger over the dangers of counterfeit consumables, Olayinka stated that strict execution should await anyone caught manufacturing fake drugs, food, and drinks. He further proposed that before such sentences are carried out, offenders should be made to witness their own spouses and children consume the counterfeit products they produced and face the resulting consequences.

He wrote