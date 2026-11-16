Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka, shares story of how he almost lost his first child to fake infant formula

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has renewed calls for capital punishment for producers of counterfeit food, drugs, and beverages in Nigeria.
In a post shared on social media, Olayinka made the demand while recounting the terrifying ordeal in which he nearly lost his first child after the baby consumed fake SMA Gold infant formula products.
Expressing deep anger over the dangers of counterfeit consumables, Olayinka stated that strict execution should await anyone caught manufacturing fake drugs, food, and drinks. He further proposed that before such sentences are carried out, offenders should be made to witness their own spouses and children consume the counterfeit products they produced and face the resulting consequences.
He wrote
‘’I still remember how I would have lost my first child because of FAKE SMA Gold.
Na my wife kuku insist then that her child must eat SMA Gold. I told her me wey be the father, na Cerelac dem give me for just three months before Ogi entered.
We noticed his reactions early enough and I had to carefully compare the empty cans of the ones he finished eating with the new ones and I discovered that some of the fonts were different.
That's how we changed his food to a cheaper one and for more two years, he didn't eat any other food apart from the one we changed to. He didn't even accept cereal then.
Fake drugs, food and drinks producers deserve to d!e by hang!ng.
But before they d!e, they need to see that their own wives, husbands and children take the fake drugs, food and drinks they produce, and suffer the consequences.
Ko ju bee lo.
But like I said, a particular tribe that will still come here to justify or rationalise this wicked criminality.
They will say Na Business, Na Hustle, Na because country hard''
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