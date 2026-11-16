Actor Yul Edochie teaches women how to treat their men as wife Judy Austin prays for him before work

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to advise women on how to treat their partners, sharing a video of his second wife, Judy Austin, praying for him as he prepared to leave for work.

In the clip posted on his Instagram page, Judy Austin is seen offering prayers for her husband's protection and success before he steps out for the day. Accompanying the footage, Edochie stated that this is how every woman should treat and support her man.

‘’Ladies, this is what you should do for your man everyday before he leaves for work''

Watch the video he shared below