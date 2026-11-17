Jensen Huang has said he would be willing to return as Nvidia’s chief executive, acknowledging mistakes following his departure amid allegations involving personal relationships and potential national security concerns.



In his first statement since stepping down last week, Huang said he had failed to meet the company’s standards and would cooperate with an independent investigation commissioned by its board.



“I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation,” he said. Huang said employees, investors, customers and business partners had contacted him to support his return as the chipmaker faced technological, commercial and geopolitical challenges.



“NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he said.



His departure followed an admission of an affair with businesswoman Alice Huang, who US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of links to Chinese espionage. Further allegations involved senior Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell and another unnamed woman. The allegations concerning espionage and the additional relationships have not been independently established in the material provided.



Huang is also reportedly facing an FBI investigation and is expected to answer questions in Congress about potential national security implications.



The Financial Times, cited in the report, said people close to Huang were organising technology industry figures to lobby for his reinstatement. His supporters were also reportedly seeking backing from the White House. “Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” one source said.



A petition calling for his return had attracted about 193,700 signatures, according to the report. Elon Musk also backed the campaign, while some Nvidia employees publicly urged the board to reinstate the company’s co-founder. However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on Sunday for a “dramatic shake-up” in Nvidia’s leadership.



The White House reportedly gave Nvidia’s board 10 days to respond to allegations that the company allowed chips to be diverted illegally into China to increase revenue and earnings. Those allegations form a separate issue from the claims about Huang’s personal relationships. Interim chief executive Colette Kress is leading the company through the crisis. The report said Nvidia had lost approximately $200 billion in market value during the week.



Huang had been a prominent advocate for allowing sales of US artificial intelligence chips to China, placing him at the centre of debate over technology exports and competition between Washington and Beijing. The White House has also faced questions over claims that it had been briefed about the alleged relationship with Alice Huang months before the controversy became public.



Huang ended his statement by thanking supporters and addressing his family. “Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.”