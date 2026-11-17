A Nigerian man, Ahmadu Usman Ode, has lost his partner, Salamatu Ismail Obula Kolu, in a motor accident.

The founder of Keffi Book Club (KBC), popularly known as Odu Ode, and Salamatu were scheduled to marry on January 8, 2027 in Nasarawa State.

According to reports, the accident occurred along Suleja Road in Abuja on Monday evening, November 16, 2026.

The funeral rites have been scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, at the family residence in Dei-Dei, Abuja.

Odu Ode confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post on Monday.

“My dear Salt, we had plans for us. inalillahi wa ina illaihi rajiun,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, friends, well-wishers and members of the Keffi Book Club have continued to send condolence messages to Ode and the family of the deceased over the tragic loss.