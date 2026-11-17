The United States has lost its measles elimination status after an independent commission of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) determined that the virus had circulated continuously in the country for more than a year.



PAHO announced the decision on Tuesday, November 17, reversing a designation the US secured in 2000. The commission also determined that measles was no longer eliminated in Mexico or Bolivia.



“Losing a measles elimination status has broader implications than losing a public health designation,” PAHO director Dr Jarbas Barbosa said during a media briefing. “It means the virus has circulated for a prolonged period of time, putting families and communities at risk of a preventable illness, hospitalization and death.”



More than 5,400 cases have been recorded in the US this year, more than twice last year’s total and the highest annual count since 1991. State health departments have reported 10 deaths, including at least four babies too young for routine vaccination. Dr Richard Besser, president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, described the loss of elimination status as a distressing setback.



“As a pediatrician and a parent, I am heartbroken that we have reached this point,” he said. “Too many families in America are once again having to worry that their children could get this preventable infection and suffer its most severe consequences.”



The eight-member commission met for four days in Washington last week to assess evidence of sustained transmission between January 2025 and January 2026. Its review included genetic data from cases unrelated to international travel to establish whether outbreaks in different states were connected. The experts also examined vaccination coverage, disease surveillance and whether countries had adequate resources and strategies to respond to outbreaks.



US vaccination rates have declined in recent years. About 92 per cent of kindergarten pupils had received the measles vaccine in the 2025–26 school year, compared with 95 per cent in 2019–20. Health authorities identify 95 per cent coverage as the level needed to prevent outbreaks. An NBC News investigation found that 75 per cent of counties and jurisdictions with available kindergarten vaccination data were below that threshold.



“The United States has an extraordinary measles problem. We’ve had more measles cases in the last 18 months than we’ve had in the previous 25 years combined,” said Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Dr Walter Orenstein, a former director of the US immunisation programme at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said sustained transmission posed particular dangers to unvaccinated people.



Infants generally do not receive their first routine dose until their first birthday, while some people with weakened immune systems cannot receive the vaccine. “People can go into a supermarket and get infected,” Orenstein said. Some health departments in outbreak areas are recommending an early dose for infants from six months old.



Measles is highly contagious and can spread to nine out of 10 susceptible people nearby. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours, and infection can cause complications including pneumonia and brain swelling.



Brewer called for a stronger national response. “The lack of action to address the growing outbreak is clear negligence,” he said. Under previous administrations, the CDC held media briefings and conducted vaccination campaigns during measles outbreaks. The agency has not undertaken those measures this year, according to the report.



Dr Daniel Salas, executive manager of PAHO’s Special Programme for Comprehensive Immunisation, said the US was expected to submit a corrective action plan in the coming weeks. He said efforts were already under way to address immunity gaps in communities with low vaccination rates.



In a joint statement on Tuesday, November 17, the CDC and its healthcare partners pledged to encourage measles, mumps and rubella vaccination, widen access, strengthen data sharing and “hold ourselves accountable for measurable progress”.



A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said the CDC had “mounted an aggressive response to measles outbreaks”, including allocating an additional $100 million in October and sending experts to assist states. The spokesperson said Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CDC Director Dr Erica Schwartz continued to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective means of preventing measles.



“We know where transmission is occurring and we’re working with state and local health departments to reach those communities,” Schwartz said in a separate statement. “Losing a designation doesn’t mean we abandon an evidence-based approach. It means we remain focused on stopping outbreaks.”



Kennedy has nevertheless questioned measles vaccine safety and effectiveness and promoted unproven treatments, including inhaled steroids. President Donald Trump also falsely suggested in August that the combined measles vaccine could be “quite lethal”, despite decades of evidence supporting its safety. “We have seen frequent and damaging public comments that have been shaking the confidence of parents about vaccination,” Brewer said.



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated declining vaccination coverage as some families postponed routine appointments. Misinformation about COVID vaccines also revived discredited claims about childhood immunisation, including the false assertion that measles vaccines cause autism. Since 2019, vaccination rates have fallen in 82 per cent of US counties and jurisdictions. Kindergarten coverage is below 50 per cent in Catron County, New Mexico, and Adams and Custer counties in Idaho.



Brewer said the problem extended beyond the US and the current administration. The World Health Organization had warned before the pandemic that vaccine hesitancy was contributing to a global measles resurgence. Canada lost its elimination status last year following an outbreak involving more than 5,000 cases.



Dr Jon Andrus, chair of PAHO’s elimination commission and a global health professor at George Washington University, said Canada’s experience showed how difficult outbreaks could be to contain even with substantial political support. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort in Canada. There was a political commitment at the highest level to sustain measles elimination and to stop that outbreak,” he said.



Barbosa said Canada had since interrupted transmission but needed to maintain vaccination and surveillance efforts to regain its designation. Experts warned that restoring elimination status in the US could take years.