Tiger Woods has announced that he will compete in next month’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, marking his first competitive outdoor appearance since the 2024 Open Championship.



The 50-year-old will join a 20-player field for the tournament, which runs from 3 to 6 December. Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler are also scheduled to compete.



Woods, a 15-time major champion, missed the cut at the 2024 Open while dealing with serious injuries. Further injury problems kept him away from outdoor competition for more than two years. He returned to competitive golf at an indoor TGL match on 24 March, but was involved in a rollover crash in Florida three days later.



Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following the crash. He subsequently reached a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to reckless driving and refusing to submit to a test. He lost his driving licence for five years and was fined.



His planned appearance at the Hero World Challenge marks another step in his return to competition. It remains unclear whether he intends to follow the event with a broader tournament schedule.