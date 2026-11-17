A married 32-year-old teacher and soccer coach at a Kentucky high school has admitted to a months-long sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy involving intercourse and sending explicit images

Mary 'Hanna' Mattingly, of Louisville, broke down as she pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and possession of material portraying a sexual performance of a minor on Friday, according to WKYT.

Mattingly, who worked at Bardstown High School, was taken into custody in March and transported to Nelson County Correctional Center.

She has been charged with sexual abuse and procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means and posted a $20,000 bond while awaiting arraignment.

During her recent hearing, a judge said the sexual contact with the student occurred between March 1 and July 31, 2025.

Under the plea agreement, Mattingly will serve five years in prison, the outlet reported.

The investigation began after Bardstown City Schools received an anonymous letter detailing 'alleged inappropriate conduct between a female substitute teacher and a student,' the report stated.

Mattingly worked as a permanent substitute teacher at the high school and also served as an assistant girls' soccer coach, Bardstown City Schools superintendent Ryan Clark said.

She was immediately placed on leave after the news broke.

According to police, Mattingly engaged in sexual contact with a high school student and allegedly sent partially nude photographs of herself to the student.

'There were multiple partially nude photographs sent to the student,' Bardstown police detective Eric Williamson said at the time.

Police said Mattingly's arrest showed how seriously they 'follow up on those tips' from the public.

'Somebody was concerned about an inappropriate relationship,' Williamson said. 'The only way they thought they could let somebody know was an anonymous letter.'

'Look what it has yielded,' he added.

Williamson stressed that Bardstown police would not 'tolerate this type of stuff in the community.'