Mothers who took their sick babies to the hospital were allegedly locked out as early as 7a.m. allegedly by hospital staff who claim they did not arrive early enough.





A viral video shows the mothers standing outside the hospital with their children on their backs.





According to a mother lamenting in the video, staff of the Children's Specialist Hospital, Centre Igboro, Ilorin, informed them that they have only one doctor available to attend to patients.





The parents added that they were at the hospital as early as 7a.m. but were allegedly denied entry after being told that they should have arrived by 5:30a.m.





See the video below.





