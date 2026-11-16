Dani Alves’ model wife confirms breakup with the ex-footballer after he took up new life as preacher

Dani Alves’ model wife Joana Sanz has confirmed her split from the former Barcelona footballer.

The 34-year-old beauty, who stood by the retired footballer during his 2024 rape trial, blamed their separation after nine years of marriage on the Brazilian’s devotion to God.

Alves, 43, îs currently travelling the world on a speaking tour after transitioning into an evangelical preacher following a religious conversion in prison after his January 2023 rape arrest.

Alves was acquitted of sexual assault in a Barcelona nightclub after winning his appeal against his conviction last year.

Asked by a fan if she accompanied Alves to the religious services he has been attending since his conversion, Tenerife-born Joana said in a reply on Instagram: “I’m not a believer, according to the UK Sun.

“The more I see what he does, the more I distance myself from all of this.”

She added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to clarify that we have been separated for some time now, precisely for that very reason.”

Spanish TV presenter Javi Hoyos went on to claim the couple were divorcing, saying: “The way in which Dani Alves has dedicated his life to the evangelical faith has driven them apart.”

Claiming he had spoken to Joana, he added: “They have launched divorce proceedings.

“After hearing about the news, I contacted Joana, and she has explained the reasons why to me.

“We’ve all seen the videos in recent times of Dani Alves as a preacher and right now he’s touring the world as an evangelical preacher and public speaker.

“Joana has told me this has led to him distancing himself from her and their daughter, and she feels alone.

“She says she understand’s Dani Alves’ faith, but the way in which he is dedicating his life to religion is forcing them apart, and she reached a point where she decided enough was enough.

“Right now they’re no longer together and are divorcing.”

Joana reacted to Javi Hoyos’ Instagram post about the split by writing in a reply: “Always the most respectful one” and adding in a heart emoticon.