African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has renewed calls for the immediate legalization of cannabis in Nigeria, arguing that the continued criminalization of the plant deprives the country of billions of dollars in potential revenue through a regulated market.
Sowore, who noted that he has championed cannabis legalization since 2018, faulted Nigerian authorities for focusing on arresting citizens and destroying cannabis plantations while foreign jurisdictions generate substantial public revenue from legalized cannabis frameworks.
Pointing to tax proceeds recorded in Canada, California, and Colorado, the activist presented projections estimating that a regulated cannabis sector in Nigeria could yield between $550 million and $2.2 billion annually equivalent to roughly ₦715 billion and ₦2.86 trillion at an exchange rate of ₦1,300 to the dollar.
According to Sowore, establishing a legal framework would stimulate agricultural employment, bolster pharmaceutical production, expand industrial hemp manufacturing, advance scientific research, and boost export earnings. However, he noted that actual fiscal returns would ultimately depend on market scale, taxation policies, licensing structures, export capacity, and effective regulatory oversight.
Calling for an urgent overhaul of Nigeria's current drug policy, Sowore urged voters to reject opoliticians he described as resistant to progressive economic reforms.
"Legalise It. Regulate It. Tax It. Create Jobs. Generate Revenue!" Sowore declared
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You wonder sometimes if this guy is mentally stable. You're talking one thing now, then he goes off on tangent like someone with a psychotic episode..
For once he is making sense, the amount of revenue generated from this shops alone is keeping some advanced states in the developed world afloat, the backwards thinking is appalling. Legalization is the only way to control the flow and have a proper system to control access, have card holder with license. He has my vote
We really think very highly of ourselves as a system. We have not be able to properly regulate standard drugs and food items, it is marijuana we want to regulate. You cannot be having this discussion in a system that is structurally compromised. Let's be serious and focus on the basics of a stable existence first...
I smoked marijuana once before an exam in Unilag and to be honest I was highly alert and focused. My concentration was peak. I scored an A. I strongly believe it has powerful use but don't over do it. I smoked the right dose an Indian teacher told me at Indian school ilupeju in lagos. My focus has never been on that level before. I finished the exam and felt as if ive done nothing. There are hidden secrets in these herbs Big pharmaceutical companies don't want us to know
Legalization ot igbo!!!! Fra fra in d making ...
there is a reason Mr Trump referred to Nigeria as a country of particular concern. the government is run by gangsters who vote money for projects and pocket the money and nothing happens to them. the citizens are docile a.k.a suffering and smiling. the worst part is that for some reason electricity is a luxury in Nigeria.
Have never been in support of destroying cannabis, why dont we just export it to the countries who are in need,another way of economy growth.