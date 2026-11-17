African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has renewed calls for the immediate legalization of cannabis in Nigeria, arguing that the continued criminalization of the plant deprives the country of billions of dollars in potential revenue through a regulated market.

Sowore, who noted that he has championed cannabis legalization since 2018, faulted Nigerian authorities for focusing on arresting citizens and destroying cannabis plantations while foreign jurisdictions generate substantial public revenue from legalized cannabis frameworks.

Pointing to tax proceeds recorded in Canada, California, and Colorado, the activist presented projections estimating that a regulated cannabis sector in Nigeria could yield between $550 million and $2.2 billion annually equivalent to roughly ₦715 billion and ₦2.86 trillion at an exchange rate of ₦1,300 to the dollar.

According to Sowore, establishing a legal framework would stimulate agricultural employment, bolster pharmaceutical production, expand industrial hemp manufacturing, advance scientific research, and boost export earnings. However, he noted that actual fiscal returns would ultimately depend on market scale, taxation policies, licensing structures, export capacity, and effective regulatory oversight.

Calling for an urgent overhaul of Nigeria's current drug policy, Sowore urged voters to reject opoliticians he described as resistant to progressive economic reforms.

"Legalise It. Regulate It. Tax It. Create Jobs. Generate Revenue!" Sowore declared

