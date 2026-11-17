An Argentine teenage footballer, Abel Núñez, has died days after suffering a serious head injury during a match for his youth club, FC Ezeiza.

Núñez, who was reportedly 18 years old, collapsed after being struck in the head by a powerful clearance during a youth football match against Deportivo Muñiz last Thursday.

The incident occurred during a Juveniles C Copa de Plata competition organised by the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

According to reports, the young footballer was hit by the ball from close range and immediately fell unconscious on the pitch.

Medical personnel attended to him before he was rushed to hospital, where doctors discovered that he had suffered a fractured skull and internal bleeding.

He subsequently underwent emergency surgery but failed to recover from his injuries. His death was confirmed by FC Ezeiza on Sunday, November 15.

In a statement announcing his death, the club expressed profound sadness, describing Núñez as a young man with a promising future.

The statement read: “With profound pain and immense sadness, we say goodbye to a young man who had his whole life ahead of him, a loss that leaves an indescribable void.

“Following a severe impact sustained during a match while proudly wearing our Ezeiza jersey, we deeply mourn his passing.”

The club also extended its condolences to his family, friends, teammates and loved ones, adding that he would always remain part of its football family.