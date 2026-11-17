At least 17 people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa, with police launching investigations into the attacks.

The shootings occurred hours apart on Sunday, November 15, 2026, in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, about 530 kilometres apart.

In the first incident, nine people, comprising six men and three women, were shot dead inside a shack in Jeffsville, an informal settlement in Atteridgeville, near Pretoria.

According to the South African Police Service, officers were alerted to the incident at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, November 16.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the bodies of the victims inside a four-room shack, all bearing gunshot wounds.

Police said the attack was believed to have happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday. No arrests had been announced, and the motive remained unclear.

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said investigators were examining a possible connection between the killings and a previous mass shooting in nearby Saulsville in 2025, which claimed 12 lives and left 13 others injured.

He said one of the victims in the latest attack was a person of interest in the earlier shooting, adding that investigators could not rule out the possibility of a retaliatory attack.

In a separate incident in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal province, eight men were shot dead inside a seven-seater vehicle.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responding to reports of gunfire discovered a white vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

The eight occupants were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered two firearms, 14 rounds of ammunition and a blank gun from the vehicle. Investigators also established that one of the firearms had been reported stolen in October.