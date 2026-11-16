South African woman shares how she contracted HIV after she was assaulted by multiple men

A South African woman, Kwanda Twetwa, has shared how she contracted HIV after surviving a traumatic sexual assault by multiple men.
In a video posted on Facebook, Twetwa explained that the ordeal left her in severe shock and deep depression.
According to her, the trauma was so overwhelming that she spent an entire week staring at the walls in silence, unable to speak or act—causing her to miss the critical window period for taking Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent the infection
See her post below
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