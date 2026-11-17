Students of the Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Obangede, in Okehi Local Government Area, on Monday shut the institution’s main gate in protest over the demise of a 300-level student, Olamide Gift.

The students accused the school management of negligence, alleging that the deceased did not receive adequate medical attention when she became ill.

They gathered early on Monday, November 16, 2026, blocked the entrance and chanted slogans demanding improved healthcare and better facilities.

Some students alleged that Olamide was made to sit for examinations despite her deteriorating health while receiving treatment at the school’s sick bay.

They also protested inadequate water supply, prolonged power outages, poor facilities, insecurity and rising school fees.

A source told Daily Trust that the school management contacted the deceased’s parents when her condition worsened a few days ago.

Her parents reportedly travelled from Lagos and took her to the Confluence University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, Okene, before transferring her to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, where she passed away.

An alumnus of the institution, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the publication that the sick bay lacked essential drugs, forcing students to obtain medications from outside.

Another source claimed that four students had previously passed away under similar circumstances, blaming what the source described as negligence and inadequate medical facilities.

The protesters called on the state government to improve the school’s sick bay, provide water and toilets, and ensure adequate medical care for students.

However, the allegations of negligence and the circumstances surrounding her death could not be independently established as of the time of filing this report.