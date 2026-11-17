A cyberattack on website optimisation platform Optimizely exposed visitors to websites belonging to 178 organisations to malicious code designed to steal cryptocurrency and personal information and exploit vulnerabilities in older Apple devices, according to security researchers.



Cybersecurity researcher Scott Helme identified the attack on Monday, 16 November, and told Reuters about his findings on Tuesday. Websites associated with CNN, the BBC, Zoom, HSBC, IKEA, Salesforce and Equifax were among those reportedly affected.



The attackers exploited a vulnerability in Optimizely, a service businesses use to test and improve their websites, to insert malicious JavaScript into customer projects. The compromised scripts could then be delivered to people visiting those websites without requiring them to click a suspicious link.



Helme identified 188 infected scripts linked to 178 organisations. Researchers said the code attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with wallets controlled by the attackers, potentially diverting payments away from their intended recipients.



The scripts also attempted to capture payment card details, steal browser cookies, collect screenshots and deliver exploit code targeting security weaknesses in older iPhones and iPads.



Researchers identified roughly $7,000 in transactions involving wallets associated with the operation. However, it remained unclear whether any of that money had been stolen from victims. There was also no confirmed evidence that the attempted iPhone exploits had successfully compromised devices.



Cybersecurity company HudsonRock told Reuters it had seen evidence that affected websites served malicious code to visitors. The extent of any resulting compromise, and whether the code worked successfully in each case, had not been established. Optimizely acknowledged the incident in a statement on Monday and said it had addressed the vulnerability.



“Earlier today, Optimizely identified a security incident in which an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in Experimentation and used it to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects,” the company said.



“We’ve fixed the vulnerability and removed the injected code from affected projects. We’ve also taken steps to secure affected user accounts and put additional protections in place to prevent unauthorized code from being delivered.”



Salesforce told Reuters it was investigating unauthorised changes to Optimizely scripts and had disabled them as a precaution. Equifax said it had stopped using Optimizely and had found no evidence that its own systems were compromised.



IKEA said it was assessing whether the incident had affected its digital services or customers. PYMNTS reported that it had contacted Optimizely for further comment but had not received a response at the time of publication. Security experts urged users to keep their devices updated to protect against known vulnerabilities.



The attack came amid several other reported technology disruptions, although no connection between those incidents and the Optimizely breach was established. Customers of Bank of America, Chase, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo reported difficulties accessing online accounts on Monday. Apple was also experiencing service disruptions.



Microsoft separately said a disruption to its services resulted from a technical problem rather than a cyberattack. A technical issue was also reported to have prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to impose a nationwide ground stop the previous week.