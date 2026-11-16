Bandits have abducted two women and looted their residence in Ungwan Joshua Kaso, Kakau Ward, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the community, Ishaya Ganai, who confirmed the incident to Leadership, said the women were taken from their home.

Ganai said the attack occurred at about 11.35pm on Saturday, 14 November 2026, less than 48 hours after six internally displaced persons were abducted in Ungwan Sariki Kaso, also in the area.

He said the attackers subsequently ransacked the victims’ residence, vandalised property and carted away household belongings.

An internally displaced persons’ coordinator, Sule Adams, also confirmed the abduction.

The whereabouts of the women and whether their abductors had made any ransom demand were unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The Kaduna State Police Command is yet to react to the incident.