The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has declared free entry for spectators ahead of the Olympic Eagles’ crucial 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying second-leg fixture against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The decisive encounter is scheduled to take place at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne, Ogun State. According to the federation, the decision to waive gate fees is intended to mobilize substantial home support as the Nigerian under-23 squad attempts to overturn a 2-0 deficit sustained during the first leg of the second preliminary round.



To keep their qualification hopes alive, the Olympic Eagles must secure a commanding victory on home soil. Advancing past DR Congo would see Nigeria progress to the final qualifying round, where they will face Zambia in March 2027 for a place at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.