From roadside food stalls serving early-morning commuters to neighbourhood eateries catering to workers, traders and families, bukas are an integral part of everyday life in Lagos. Beyond serving affordable meals, these businesses sustain livelihoods, create employment and bring communities together through food. Recognising their contribution to Lagos' vibrant food culture, Viva Dishwashing Liquid, manufactured by Aspira Nigeria Limited, has launched the Buka Marathon, a 50-day storytelling journey designed to spotlight 50 bukas, share 50 unique stories and celebrate the people behind Lagos' vibrant food culture, in partnership with The Bukapreneur.

Through the initiative, The Bukapreneur will embark on a food discovery journey across Lagos, visiting 50 bukas over 50 days to explore their menus, sample signature meals, review their offerings and engage with the people behind the businesses. From discovering popular local delicacies to uncovering hidden food spots, the marathon will take audiences along on an exciting journey through Lagos' diverse buka scene. Beyond the food, each stop will spotlight the stories of buka owners and the workers who keep these businesses running, celebrating their entrepreneurial journeys, passion and contributions to the communities they serve.

While cooking is at the heart of every buka, keeping the kitchen clean is just as important to its daily operations. With plates, pots, cutlery and cooking utensils constantly in use, effective dishwashing is essential to maintaining a clean and functional kitchen. Viva Dishwashing Liquid supports these everyday demands with its ultra-strength formula, delivering up to 50% less scrubbing. Soft on hands and tough on grease, Viva tackles stubborn grease and makes dishwashing easier. No mercy for doti!

Viva's commitment to quality has also received industry recognition. At the 2026 Marketing Edge Awards, Viva Dishwashing Liquid, manufactured by Aspira Nigeria Limited, was named Outstanding Liquid Dishwash Brand of the Year.

Speaking on the initiative, Barbara Onianwah, Head of Marketing at Aspira Nigeria Limited, stated that, “Bukas are an important part of everyday life in Lagos, serving communities and providing livelihoods for thousands of people. Through our partnership with The Bukapreneur, we are setting out on an exciting journey to discover, celebrate and reward these businesses. We want to connect with their owners, understand their everyday experiences and share the stories behind the food and businesses that keep Lagos fed. As a brand that understands the demands of cooking and cleaning, Viva Dishwashing Liquid is proud to be part of this marathon, bringing its ultra-strength cleaning power to the businesses at the heart of Lagos' food culture.”

As the Buka Marathon unfolds, audiences can follow The Bukapreneur's 50-day journey, discover new food spots, experience signature dishes and hear the stories of the entrepreneurs and workers behind them. With 50 bukas to visit, 50 stories to tell and 50 days of discovery ahead, Viva Dishwashing Liquid is taking its cleaning power on the road and celebrating the people who keep Lagos fed.