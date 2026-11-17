An abroad-badeNigerian lady has taken to social media to recount the culture shock she experienced years ago regarding dining etiquette in Nigeria.
In a video, the lady, identified as Mila, shared that during a visit back home to Nigeria a few years ago, she decided to celebrate her birthday with a group of friends at a restaurant in Wuse, Abuja.
According to her, everyone ordered food, dined, and had a wonderful time throughout the evening. However, when the dinner came to an end, she noticed that all her guests suddenly went quiet and stared directly at her.
Confused as to why everyone was looking at her—having been accustomed to the Western dining culture where friends split the bill or treat the celebrant—one of her friends eventually leaned over and whispered that they were all waiting for her to ask for the bill and settle the expenses.
‘’It's your birthday. You invited everybody. You are supposed to pay'' her friend said
She said she was startled by the ‘’revelation''.
‘’Its my birthday! So you are expecting me that its my birthday and I am supposed to pay for everybody to eat?where is that done? Nigeria apparently.
Where I am coming from, you all are supposed to split the bill for me. I am the birthday girl. You are celebrating me. Thankfully, I had enough money to pay for the bill. Imagine if I didn't?''
Mila noted that she learned a hard lesson that day, adding that she would never invite people out again without clearly understanding the cultural expectations she is signing up for.
Watch the video below
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Abeg,shift jare.
Most Nigerians are hungry opportunists.
this one na learner oooo !!!
she dey do like say she no stay nigeria b4 she travel out...
Its a shame that you could not pay for the bill and feed them well that day. You are very selfish. You came from America where you earn dollars and you want people to pay for their bill in Nigeria. When i came home and my old class mates gathered around me. Food and drink no finish for there and i felt so happy that i treated dem nice.
But you said you live in America, but you are not taking like one whip us exposed to western culture. You wanted to make your point in correcting her and you started with an abuse. You can make your point like an enlightened mind without being abusive. You only live abroad you have not allowed the positive side of some of their culture rub off on you.
I'm real sense of it, that is how birthday is supposed to be. You that is celebrating is suppose to pay and you must bear it in mind before calling for birthday Kiniko. On this I support Nigerians.
I want to understand if she was born and bred abroad, why do they always act as if their memory of Nigeria is wiped off once they travel?
Ode
The difference in culture will shock you too!
Now you see what men have been complaining about
Unless that was her first time in Nigeria and she has absolutely no family in Nigeria to hear these stories. I'm not buying that culture shock boosheet. I want to assume she's from the north,a place where most women do nothing and men take care of their needs? So she doesn't have family members who would have given her some kind of stories concerning something like this? Park well abeg.
Why invite them if u won’t pay,so I will leave my house having it in mind to go to dinner ,that u invited me to but expect me to pay for my meals..lol..will just eat yam and stew jeje for house
You are not serious yet. Cultures differs,you guys should stop this nonsense comparison. Tzar
lol that is d naija way, your lucky they didn't ask for take away and souvenir join.