An abroad-badeNigerian lady has taken to social media to recount the culture shock she experienced years ago regarding dining etiquette in Nigeria.

In a video, the lady, identified as Mila, shared that during a visit back home to Nigeria a few years ago, she decided to celebrate her birthday with a group of friends at a restaurant in Wuse, Abuja.

According to her, everyone ordered food, dined, and had a wonderful time throughout the evening. However, when the dinner came to an end, she noticed that all her guests suddenly went quiet and stared directly at her.

Confused as to why everyone was looking at her—having been accustomed to the Western dining culture where friends split the bill or treat the celebrant—one of her friends eventually leaned over and whispered that they were all waiting for her to ask for the bill and settle the expenses.

‘’It's your birthday. You invited everybody. You are supposed to pay'' her friend said

She said she was startled by the ‘’revelation''.

‘’Its my birthday! So you are expecting me that its my birthday and I am supposed to pay for everybody to eat?where is that done? Nigeria apparently. Where I am coming from, you all are supposed to split the bill for me. I am the birthday girl. You are celebrating me. Thankfully, I had enough money to pay for the bill. Imagine if I didn't?''

Mila noted that she learned a hard lesson that day, adding that she would never invite people out again without clearly understanding the cultural expectations she is signing up for.

Watch the video below