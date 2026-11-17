The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos has reportedly removed Jimmy Odukoya from the senior pastor role, saying his appointment was contrary to the wishes of Taiwo Odukoya, his late father and founder of the church.
The Cable reports that in a statement released on Tuesday, November 17, the church’s board of trustees said the decision followed a careful consideration of the church’s constitution and a review of Taiwo’s recorded instructions before his demise in 2023.
“The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church (the “Church”) wishes to inform members of the Church, and the general public, of the outcome of its deliberations on the Church’s leadership and succession arrangements.
Following a careful consideration of the relevant provisions of the Church’s Constitution and a review of the recorded instructions of our beloved Founder, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has resolved to give effect to the succession arrangements which he made prior to his demise in 2023.
Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognized as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately.”
The report states that the church’s board said it considers its decision “necessary to uphold the Church’s Constitution, respect the intentions of its Founder and preserve the integrity of the succession arrangements established by him. It is an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board’s responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church”.
This development comes barely two weeks after he announced he has remarried.
However checks by LIB shows he is still listed on the Church's website as the Senior pastor.
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He is actually too controversial. I don't judge but haba. One man makes his hair, has Tattooes, act and frolics with ladies in movies, divorced, remarried a divorcee who he was in her wedding party. Is there anything left out?
I see board room politics playing out - church seems not to be any different from corporations. The BOT members have shares in the church and as such collect offerings, I mean dividends in millions without paying tax. The only people I pity are the customers, sorry I mean congregation members who aren’t shareholders and receive nothing from the board but are asked to go and meet God for help and financial succour. Truth be told whoever started this church format is a genius!
His sister who is co-pastor must be the one behind this.
This should have been done far long ago, of a truth, the man isn't worth that position. He lacks everything required of any man to lead that church.
Fake News !!!
Na wa! Just found out that even his sister, pastor Tolu is a divorcee. And to think their mother was a relationship coach is a sore irony. Either she didn’t know what she was teaching or she did but the children get coconut head. But my instinct tells me pastor Tolu is the one sponsoring his removal. Her “friend” marries her brother and will now be forming mummy G.O for her, in her own father’s church!? Pastor Tolu doesn’t want this.
Good job. Body of Christ did rise to action.
I will advise that CAN and PFN to intervene in this matter, to avoid it getting messy and out of hand... My question is ....why is all these allegations and issues coming up just after he introduced his new wife to the church and the world??? If he was not fit to be Pastor, why wasn't he removed a long time ago???
That's right, he'll do even more better as a hype man or club bouncer!
To the judgemental ones who are completely pure,see you at heaven's gate. I personally won't date a man with dreadlocks, tattoos and piercings because it's not something I'm into. I've watched him preach and I love him as a person. I've grown to know that people like him are far better human beings. I will pick him anyday than go with 10 of ibeyiome.
E nor concern me. As a matter of fact, e nor concern anybody wey nor be their church member. Una dey talk about say "the guy marry or wan marry divorcee, e dey plait hair, e dey frolick with women for movies, him mama as relationship expert nor raise am well"... Tufiakwa! I pour all of una spit. David wey marry two widows (Naomi and Bathesheba, yet still orchestrate the death of Bathsheba husband, what did Israel and all the priests do to him? Did they remove him from being king? No! Only God in heaven passed judgement on David as the son borne out of his iniquity with Bathesheba died while David remained alive. If Jimmy marry widow today, nobody is in any position to judge him except God. All these modern day Pharisees parading as religious leaders should stop playing God with leadership positions in churches and let men whose prayers impact the lives of their congregations lead under the blessing of God. When you think the physical appearance of your pastor should conform with your mental image of a true pastor, remember that David was chosen over his brothers, Joseph was chosen over his brothers, Elijah who wore loincloth with animal hide was way more anointed than all the priests put together in his time. Learn now or face judgement without prior notice.
Abeg, make una leave the Boy. Na him papa Church, and he’s the first son. Na today una know say Church na generational business?
No be the same board wey appoint am in the first place? Na now dem just dey see wishes of im papa? Even the tone of the announcement dey like people wey dey fight. Hmm ...our body of Christ, we really need Christ to help us be honest and transparent.
The bible is clear on divorce. Necause of our hard hearts is permissible with adultery. That doesn't mean you can't separate when your life is in danger or other like reasons. But openly introducing second wife like it's normal(when there is no adultery, violence etc) shouldn't be encouraged in the house of God.