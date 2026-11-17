The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos has reportedly removed Jimmy Odukoya from the senior pastor role, saying his appointment was contrary to the wishes of Taiwo Odukoya, his late father and founder of the church.

The Cable reports that in a statement released on Tuesday, November 17, the church’s board of trustees said the decision followed a careful consideration of the church’s constitution and a review of Taiwo’s recorded instructions before his demise in 2023.

“The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church (the “Church”) wishes to inform members of the Church, and the general public, of the outcome of its deliberations on the Church’s leadership and succession arrangements. Following a careful consideration of the relevant provisions of the Church’s Constitution and a review of the recorded instructions of our beloved Founder, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has resolved to give effect to the succession arrangements which he made prior to his demise in 2023. Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognized as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately.”

The report states that the church’s board said it considers its decision “necessary to uphold the Church’s Constitution, respect the intentions of its Founder and preserve the integrity of the succession arrangements established by him. It is an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board’s responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church”.

This development comes barely two weeks after he announced he has remarried.

However checks by LIB shows he is still listed on the Church's website as the Senior pastor.