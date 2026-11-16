Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
World

Police investigate convenience store incident that left one person dead, woman hospitalized

By Linda Ikeji
Police investigate convenience store incident that left one person dead, woman hospitalized

A man was killed and a woman was injured in an attack in front of a convenience store in the Bronx, New York City on Sunday evening, November  15, cops said.  
 


The 25-year-old man was knifed in the abdomen and the woman, 24, was stabbed in the leg outside of 2268 Webster Avenue in Belmont at 6:40 p.m. 
 


The pair were rushed to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where the man was pronounced deceases, while the woman was in stable condition, according to authorities.  



It's unclear what led up to the stabbing. 
 


Photos show the sidewalk blocked off by police tape as cops were seen working the scene in front of the convenience store. 



Police were also seen investigating another scene apparently connected to the fatal stabbing in an apartment building lobby strewn with blood. 
 

Police investigate convenience store incident that left one person dead, woman hospitalized


Bloody rags, abandoned shoes and discarded medical equipment were seen on the floor. 

Bronx local Lola said she was “very surprised” by the violence in the neighborhood. 

“I know a couple people over here and it’s always good vibes. I can always come outside with myself and my kids,” she said. 

There are no arrests, and the investigation is still ongoing.

More World →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Nigerian lecturer knocks men who fail to satisfy their wives at home but go all out for side chicks
  2. 2 Peter Obi reacts as Kwankwaso’s convoy is attacked by suspected thugs in Kano
  3. 3 Man abandons job opportunity after company staff falsified his HIV test result
  4. 4 Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka, shares story of how he almost lost his first child to fake infant formula
  5. 5 Bandits abduct two women in Kaduna
  6. 6 South African woman shares how she contracted HIV after she was assaulted by multiple men
  7. 7 Canada denies Russian team entry for Ice hockey tournament
  8. 8 Actor Yul Edochie teaches women how to treat their men as wife Judy Austin prays for him before work
  9. 9 Police investigate convenience store incident that left one person dead, woman hospitalized
  10. 10 Dani Alves’ model wife confirms breakup with the ex-footballer after he took up new life as preacher
  11. 11 35-year-old man arrested in Niger state for breaking into house and stealing eleven wrappers
  12. 12 Young girl rescued from 12-metre disused borehole six days after being dumped inside by her father

Comments (0)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts.

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story