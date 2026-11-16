Police investigate convenience store incident that left one person dead, woman hospitalized

A man was killed and a woman was injured in an attack in front of a convenience store in the Bronx, New York City on Sunday evening, November 15, cops said.





The 25-year-old man was knifed in the abdomen and the woman, 24, was stabbed in the leg outside of 2268 Webster Avenue in Belmont at 6:40 p.m.





The pair were rushed to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where the man was pronounced deceases, while the woman was in stable condition, according to authorities.





It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.





Photos show the sidewalk blocked off by police tape as cops were seen working the scene in front of the convenience store.





Police were also seen investigating another scene apparently connected to the fatal stabbing in an apartment building lobby strewn with blood.





Bloody rags, abandoned shoes and discarded medical equipment were seen on the floor.



Bronx local Lola said she was “very surprised” by the violence in the neighborhood.



“I know a couple people over here and it’s always good vibes. I can always come outside with myself and my kids,” she said.



There are no arrests, and the investigation is still ongoing.