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Nigerian lecturer knocks men who fail to satisfy their wives at home but go all out for side chicks

By Linda Ikeji
Nigerian lecturer knocks men who fail to satisfy their wives at home but go all out for side chicks
A Nigerian journalist and lecturer, Dr. Edet Abia, has called out husbands who ignore their wives' intimate needs while going all-out for side chicks. 
 
 
Dr Abia of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies, Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 15, 2026.
 
 
According to him, the men have never given their wives head but “suffocate themselves inside side chicks”
 
 
Abia said these men are not good husbands and reminded them that charity begins at home. 
 
 
Nigerian lecturer knocks men who fail to satisfy their wives at home but go all out for side chicks

 

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