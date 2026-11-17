A Lagos-bound British Airways aircraft veered off the taxiway at Heathrow Airport, London, leaving its nose wheel stuck in the grass beside the paved surface.

The incident occurred at 10:10am on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 as the Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for Lagos, was preparing for departure.

Photos from the scene showed the aircraft’s front wheel lodged in the grass after it left the taxiway.

The incident disrupted the flight, forcing the airline to make alternative arrangements for affected passengers.

British Airways apologised to passengers for the disruption and said its teams were working to ensure they continued their journey as quickly as possible.

“We’re very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight," a spokesperson for the airline was quoted as saying.

"Our teams are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible and are in touch with them to put things right.”



