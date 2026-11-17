The Abia State Government has dissolved Enyimba International FC’s management and technical crew with immediate effect over poor performances and administrative challenges.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, the state Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said the decision was “in a decisive move to address the club’s recent disappointing performances and identified administrative and structural challenges”.

The statement said the decision “underscores the government’s resolve to undertake a comprehensive restructuring of the two-time CAF Champions League winners, restore the club’s competitive identity and reposition it for sustainable success in Nigerian and continental football”.

It further stated, “Following a review of the club’s current state of affairs, the government has concluded that far-reaching interventions are necessary to address the underlying issues affecting its performance, administration and overall operations.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has been mandated to lead the restructuring process, undertake a comprehensive assessment of the club’s management framework and implement appropriate administrative, technical, operational and institutional reforms aimed at restoring stability, accountability and competitiveness.

“The dissolution takes immediate effect”.

The government directed all affected management and technical personnel, as well as anyone in possession of Enyimba International FC’s assets, properties, official documents, equipment and other institutional materials, “to ensure an orderly and formal handover of all such items to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development”.

According to the statement, the ministry will communicate further details regarding the handover arrangements and subsequent administrative procedures.

The government said the intervention was aimed at restoring the club's identity and competitive standards while strengthening its institutional capacity.



It also reassured supporters, players and other stakeholders that the changes were in the club's long-term interest.

