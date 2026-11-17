A Nigerian widow with four children who remarried has opened up about the infidelity in her first marriage.

Comfort Haruna shared her story following the tragic e demise of a Nigerian woman, Pat, who passed away after confronting her husband's alleged side chick in viral voice notes.

Comfort revealed that she endured even worse infidelity before her husband passed away.

She admitted that the ordeal made her believe she could never love again, until God brought a good man who accepted her and her four children.

Addressing widows, she urged them not to give up on love, saying that “men dey."

“Today, I saw online about a woman who died because of infidelity in her marriage by her husband. If you know me I have never commented online. But you see what this woman went through, mine was double,” she wrote.

"It's today when I read her story, I now understood deeper that indeed God showed me mercy. I celebrate God Almighty that I'm a survivor of infidelity in my first marriage before God called him to Glory.

"You won't understand until you experience it. You will confuse, then if you don't have Jesus and the Holy spirit leading you, hmm you will run mad, get stroke, get frozen inside and eventually DIE.

"One day I will share my story how I overcame. GOD MERCY PREVAILED FOR ME. I never knew I could love any man again.

"But by the mercies of God he sent a good man to marry me with 4 children. As a widow, you see ba, MEN DEY.