A new report by CNN has revealed that new United States intelligence indicates that Iran is formulating contingency plans to target senior Trump administration officials using a radiological "dirty bomb" or chemical weapon in Washington, D.C., though national security officials remain divided over Tehran’s operational capacity and intent to execute such an attack.

According to the CNN Report, seven U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence, the plotting which reportedly specifies distinct targets and locations appears aimed at developing strategic options rather than signaling an imminent strike.

Nevertheless, the specificity of the intelligence has prompted urgent inter-agency meetings and protective measures across the federal government, coinciding with the Secret Service relocating Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to military housing last week amid heightened Iranian threats.

"Monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland," White House spokesperson Lauren Bis stated.

Intelligence analysts view the developments as an indicator of Tehran’s willingness to consider asymmetric escalation inside U.S. territory as Iran endures sustained American military strikes and a severe economic and naval blockade. Intercepted communications have also included Iranian assertions that bomb-making components are already cached within the United States.

While officials debate the credibility of those specific claims, security specialists acknowledge that pre-positioning radioactive or chemical materials for combination with conventional explosives is logistically feasible.

"Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate," one official familiar with the intelligence noted.



A dirty bomb relies on conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material rather than triggering a nuclear-fission detonation. While most immediate fatalities would stem from the conventional blast, experts warn that radiological dispersal can cause severe illness and render urban areas uninhabitable.

"Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up. They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable," one source explained.



In response to the reports, a spokesperson for the Iranian Mission to the United Nations denied any chemical weapons activity, without directly addressing the dirty bomb allegations.

"Considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard," the Iranian Mission stated.



The intelligence emerges amid stalled diplomatic negotiations to end the conflict and heightened legislative debate over the reauthorization of foreign intelligence surveillance authorities that lapsed in June.

In a joint letter last week to congressional leadership, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe warned that delays in restoring surveillance powers could jeopardize homeland security in a heightened threat environment.

Separately, U.S. defense officials are monitoring intelligence suggesting Iran could deploy chemical agents against American troops stationed in the Middle East, prompting reviews of protective gear and readiness in the region.