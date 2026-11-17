A California man has been sentenced to live in prison after he killed his parents so he could inherit their money.





Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete had grown resentful of his parents because he wanted their money for himself.





He had been scamming his friends and family with fake investments, according to Elk Grove Police Department detectives, promising them repayment and exorbitant interest rates.





When he couldn't pay back, his parents began to pay back family members for his debts. However, he decided he wanted their money for himself.





In June 2024, Navarrete drove from his Elk Grove home to his parents’ neighborhood and parked a few blocks from their house, prosecutors said. He donned a mask and gloves and sped the rest of the way to his parents’ home on a scooter.





He used the side gate to reach his parents’ backyard door, avoiding detection from a Ring camera at the front door, prosecutors said.





In their garage, prosecutors said, Navarrete struck both his mother and father on the head and then strangled them. He drove away in his parents’ car, parked it near where he had parked, and left in his own car.





Later that morning, after his father Augusto Tacsuan Navarrete, 73, and his mother, Marjorie Jane Tomas Navarrete, 70, were already deceased, Navarrete texted them, asking if they wanted to come over for dinner, according to prosecutors.





His sister became worried when she could not reach her parents.





Prosecutors said Navarrete then visited his parents' home with his children and pretended to discover them deceased.





At the time, Navarrete stood to inherit half of his parents' estate, the Sacramento County district attorney’s office said but did not elaborate on the couple’s wealth.





Detectives with Elk Grove police found the scooter he had used in his garage, and DNA analysis revealed his DNA under his mother’s fingernails, prosecutors said.





To solve the case, prosecutors said the Elk Grove Police Department used Flock cameras and other traffic surveillance footage that captured Navarrete’s movements.





A jury last month found Navarrete guilty of killing his parents for financial gain and convicted him of two counts of first-degree murder.





And on Friday, November 13, Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman sentenced 46-year-old Navarrete to life in prison.



