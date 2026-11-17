

Premier League club, Fulham are reportedly prepared to demand a transfer fee in the region of £50 million to sanction the sale of Nigerian international defender Calvin Bassey during the upcoming January transfer window, amid growing interest from Manchester United.

Manchester United are understood to hold a genuine interest in acquiring the versatile 26-year-old centre-back, who can also operate effectively at left-back as they seek defensive reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season.



While the Old Trafford hierarchy anticipates that a bid exceeding £40 million will be required to bring Fulham to the negotiating table, the West London side is holding out for a figure closer to £50 million, which would surpass their previous club-record sale of Aleksandar Mitrović to Al-Hilal in 2023.

Bassey’s current contract at Craven Cottage is scheduled to expire in the summer of 2027, though Fulham possess a unilateral club option to extend the agreement by an additional 12 months.

Although Fulham are keen to secure the former Ajax and Rangers defender on a fresh long-term contract, negotiations have reportedly progressed slowly, leaving the club open to a substantial mid-season offer if an extension is not finalized before January.

Reports indicate that Bassey is receptive to the prospect of a move to Old Trafford, which could strengthen Manchester United's position should formal negotiations commence when the winter market opens.