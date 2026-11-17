Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has criticized Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, over his alleged public reaction to divorce proceedings initiated by his second wife, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso.

Social media has been abuzz following reports that Zainab—the daughter of the governor's estranged political benefactor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, filed a civil suit at the Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, seeking the annulment of their marriage.

The legal filing comes amid a prolonged political rift between Governor Yusuf and his father-in-law. Yusuf, who won the governorship election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with Rabiu Kwankwaso’s backing, later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Sources indicate that the political fallout, which began roughly a year ago, also placed significant strain on the couple's marriage.

Speaking at a recent public gathering in response to the divorce reports, Governor Yusuf was quoted as saying he was willing to grant her request and would advertise for another woman to come in and fill her space.

“If a white paper is what they need, then we have given it; everyone should rest, that’s it. And we have instructed the Commissioner of Information to issue a statement and advertise on social media so that those who want to fill the vacant position can write an application. If you understand, you understand,” the governor was quoted as saying

Reacting to the development in a post shared on Facebook, Dalung faulted the governor for stating that he plans to fill Zainab's vacancy once the divorce is finalized. Dalung argued that a man does not need to publicly humiliate the mother of his children simply to prove that a marriage has ended.

Read his post below