A Nigerian lady, Victoria Chiamaka, has taken to social media to mourn her late friend, Babalola, alleging that his death was caused by medical negligence and systemic failures in the country's healthcare sector.

In an emotional video shared online, Chiamaka described Babalola as a driven young man with big dreams and promising business ideas. She noted that despite his young age, he successfully ran several thriving businesses and was a major source of encouragement who pushed her to start her own venture.

According to her, Babalola did not have to die if basic emergency and medical systems were functioning properly in Nigeria. She recounted that he struggled to breathe before passing away, a tragic outcome she strongly believes could have been prevented with timely medical care.

Lamenting the state of healthcare in the country, Chiamaka questioned how long citizens would continue to lose loved ones to avoidable emergencies.

"For how long are we going to allow the Nigerian system to take and take from us? A few months ago, it was a gospel singer that died due to bad healthcare. Some months ago, Anthony Joshua was in an accident and no single ambulance could come. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie lost her child in a Nigerian hospital due to negligence. I ask again, Nigerians, for how long are we going to keep allowing the bad system in this country to take from us?" she asked.

She added that when Nigerians pray, "May Nigeria not happen to me," it is not out of a lack of patriotism, but out of fear that basic, preventable issues could easily result in unnecessary pain or loss of life.

Watch a video of him speaking below