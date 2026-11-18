Mr Eze Nwosu has been fatally injured by his biological brother, Iheanyi Nwosu.



The deceased was a youth leader of Amaiyi Mgbogho community, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.





He was allegedly fired at with a shotgun during a disagreement involving his wife and the wife of his brother, Iheanyi.

According to reports, Eze had seen his wife running out of the family compound and tried to find out who was chasing her.

Iheanyi then emerged from his room with a gun and fired at his brother at close range in the neck, slaying him instantly.

Subsequently, the suspect reportedly fled into the bush to escape the reaction of villagers.

Members of the community went after him and eventually apprehended him where he was hiding.

The suspect was reportedly beaten before being handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

The Abia State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, said officers from Umuoba, in collaboration with community vigilantes, apprehended the suspect on Tuesday evening, November 17.