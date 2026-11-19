The Lagos State Coroner’s Court has fixed January 19, 2027, for the commencement of the inquest into the death of Nkanu, son of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.





The Coroner, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji, sitting on Wednesday, November 18, at the Magistrate Court, Igbosere, fixed the date after lawyers representing the parties agreed on the modalities for the inquest, including the order in which witnesses would testify.





Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji directed all parties to file and exchange their clients’ statements on oath and ensure that their witnesses were available when the inquest resumes.





Nkanu died on January 7, 2026, during medical treatment at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Lagos.





His parents, Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, had accused the hospital of prima facie breaches of its duty of care in the treatment of their son.





Euracare, however, denied allegations of medical negligence, describing the claims as inaccurate and unfounded.

