Jeffrey Epstein’s brother has called for a an investigation into the financier’s passing after a respected forensic pathologist concluded it was not a s–cide.



Mark Epstein agreed with the findings of Dr Michael Freeman that his brother’s passinv was most likely a "homicidal strangulation."





The property developer accused the US Department of Justice of covering up the alleged m–der and said "someone should be asking Donald Trump what he knows about this".

It comes after Dr Freeman delivered a bombshell lecture in London last night, during which he said Epstein’s injuries were "consistent with an assault and a struggle".



The injuries on Epstein’s body, which Dr Freeman said could not have been caused by a s–cide





The expert, a fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, was given access to the autopsy files and said the death could have been "staged" as a hanging.





Mark told Metro: "Dr Freeman has conclusively shown that the injuries on Jeffrey’s body could not have come from a s–cide. That only leaves homicide on the table.



"Then you have got to wonder, who k–led him? And who had him k–led?



"Why is the Justice Department covering this up? Who are they protecting?



"A true homicide investigation should be conducted."

