British boxing champion Anthony Joshua has welcomed a baby girl with his childhood sweetheart, Nicole Osbourne.

The 37-year-old former two-time unified heavyweight world champion and Nicole, who are already parents to an 11-year-old son, Joseph, welcomed their daughter on November 14, 2026.

Although the former couple are no longer romantically involved, they have expanded their family together.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Anthony said he was excited to become a girl dad, adding that the experience would give him a deeper understanding of women and how best to support them.

"Now I've got a daughter, I will get an insight and a bit more understanding of what it means to be a woman, and how I can be supportive. My daughter will give me firsthand experience of a woman's power. I've spoken to all the women in my family, and it's amazing the amount of support that women give each other. We haven't given her a name yet, but she's my Princess," he said.

He described the arrival of his daughter as a huge blessing.

"It's been amazing, a big blessing and I can't believe I'm a girl dad. I didn't want to find the sex out during the pregnancy. I love boys but as soon as I found out we had a little girl I said, 'No more Fifa, no more motorbiking, no more PlayStation!'" he said.

An excited Joshua spoke on how he will be involved in his daughter's life

"I'm going to do it all, so you might see me with some eyeshadow on, some nail polish on, drinking some tea in a doll's playhouse and just trying to do the right thing by her, you know? I will change nappies, I've gotta go through all that stinky bum time again!" he added.

The news comes just weeks before Joshua's highly anticipated December 11 showdown with fellow British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.