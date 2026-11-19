A Nigerian woman, Bilikisu Ogbu has shared her survival story after being stabbed nine times and left with a ruptured intestine.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - marking two years since the life threatening ordeal in which she was stabbed nine times and left with a ruptured intestine.
She noted that she still does not know how or why she survived, only that God was by her side throughout the ordeal.
Bilikisu also recalled someone asking why she has a protruding stomach, explaining that she simply smiled because they could never understand what she went through.
She expressed deep gratitude to God for giving her a second chance at life.
"It's been 2 years now and when I look back to what I survived my heart still skips, I really don't know how or why I survived but all I can say is that God was by my side all through.
Someone asked me on one of my social media account, "Sugar why do u have a big stomach", I just smiled and said u can never understand because me myself I don't.
"I fu...king survived nine times stabbing, my intestine was sewed 12 times, I survived death, I survived pains, I survived a trauma that would have been part of my whole existence.
“Thank you YA'ALLAH,, thank u for life, thank u for bringing me this far. I am very grateful, I didn't bargain for this but u said I deserved it and u gave me life.
"Death took me but u gave life back to me......am here to say thank you because words cannot express how grateful I am.”
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