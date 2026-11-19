A Nigerian woman, Bilikisu Ogbu has shared her survival story after being stabbed nine times and left with a ruptured intestine.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - marking two years since the life threatening ordeal in which she was stabbed nine times and left with a ruptured intestine.

She noted that she still does not know how or why she survived, only that God was by her side throughout the ordeal.

Bilikisu also recalled someone asking why she has a protruding stomach, explaining that she simply smiled because they could never understand what she went through.

She expressed deep gratitude to God for giving her a second chance at life.