Former Spain international and Premier League midfielder Juan Mata has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38.

Mata confirmed his decision by sharing a farewell video symbolically hanging up his boots on his official X account, bringing an end to a decorated career spanning nearly two decades across European and international competitions.

"Sometimes, to love… is to let go. Thanks football," Mata wrote.

A central figure during Spain’s era of international dominance, Mata was part of the national squads that captured the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship.



At club level, after rising through Real Madrid's youth ranks and breaking into senior football with Valencia, he moved to Chelsea in 2011, where he won the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup in 2012, followed by the UEFA Europa League in 2013.

In 2014, Mata transferred to Manchester United, making 285 appearances across all competitions over eight seasons and winning the FA Cup in 2016 alongside the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

Following his departure from Old Trafford in 2022, he won domestic titles with Galatasaray in Turkey and Vissel Kobe in Japan before spending his final two playing seasons in Australia's A-League Men with Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory, where he also acquired a club ownership stake earlier this year.

Beyond his accomplishments on the pitch, Mata co-founded the Common Goal initiative in 2017, a charitable movement encouraging football professionals to pledge at least one percent of their salaries to community-based social programs worldwide.