A former New York school administrator has been arrested on felony charges involving child sexual abuse material, with authorities fearing there could be more victims because of his decades-long career working with children.

John Henry Griffiths, 62, was canned from his post as an assistant superintendent at Grady Elementary and Dixson Primary Schools in Elmsford on Friday just days before the Yorktown Heights creep was arrested, according to authorities.

He was arraigned in Yorktown court and hit with charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child under 17 and possessing a sexual performance by a child under 16, police said.

New York State Police launched a probe into the disgraced educator and seized his electronic devices after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

On Friday, investigators allegedly found an illicit video of a young girl believed to be between the ages of 6 and 8 performing a sexual act in his possession. Griffiths was also allegedly caught sharing another file of an 11- to 13-year-old boy having sex, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

“Sexual predators often rely on the fear and silence of their young victims to continue their abuse, and we recognize the tremendous courage it takes for survivors to come forward, especially when the person accused of harming them may have held a position of trust,” District Attorney Susan Cacace said in a statement Tuesday.

Griffiths had spent more than two decades working in public schools across Westchester, including Elmsford, Croton-on-Hudson, Somers, Pelham and Garrison since 1996, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“This news is deeply disturbing to all of us,” the Croton-Harmon school district said in a message to families, according to Patch.

“John Henry Griffiths has spent the last 30 years working in education and volunteering with local youth organizations, affording him access to children throughout Westchester County,” Cacace said.

“We encourage anyone who may have been victimized or who may have information about other potential victims to contact my office,” she continued.