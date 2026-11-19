Elon Musk has admitted feeling “pretty foolish” over the millions he spent backing candidates in the US midterm elections after Republicans suffered major defeats.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the world’s richest man, who spent nearly $500 million in contributions to Republican campaigns and Trump allies ahead of the midterm elections, made the remarks while he was in China as part of President Donald Trump’s delegation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Musk's political spending efforts suffered a setback as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress, while Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Greg Abbott in the Texas gubernatorial race. The results marked a major blow to US President Donald Trump, a close ally of the billionaire whom Musk helped elect.

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk said, speaking virtually at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

He added it was possible Republican candidates would have fared worse without the spending, but said the result demonstrated that campaign cash alone could not determine an election.

“Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” he said.

Turning to his own AI ambitions, Musk said Anthropic was “extremely likely” to continue renting computing capacity from SpaceX and wanted significantly more.