Limited portions of the search warrant records from last month's federal raid on the Washington, D.C., residence of U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar could be unsealed as early as next week Monday, following a ruling by Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

During a hearing on Tuesday, November 17, prompted by unsealing petitions from news organizations and legal groups, Judge Boasberg gave federal prosecutors until Friday to submit proposed redactions for roughly a dozen entries on the sealed court docket.

While agreeing that the 67-page supporting affidavit detailing the government's investigative evidence should remain sealed for now, the judge indicated that most remaining docket records, particularly legal arguments concerning Omar’s constitutional protections under the Speech or Debate Clause, should be made accessible to the public.

Her Brother/alleged second husband

"The question is, why can't a bunch of this be unsealed now?" Boasberg pressed Justice Department attorney Alessandra Serano during the hearing.



Judge Boasberg pointed out that senior Trump administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have already commented publicly on the nature of the inquiry into the Minnesota Democrat, reinforcing the public interest in releasing portions of the court record.

Serano, who noted that investigators are still reviewing materials seized during the search, responded that she had no control over public statements made by senior officials.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents executed the pre-dawn search warrant at Omar's home on October 12, less than a month before the November 3 midterm elections, in which Omar won reelection to represent Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

According to Omar, agents seized 17 items, including electronic devices, notebooks, and personal documents, as part of a federal probe examining allegations of historical immigration paperwork fraud involving her family.



No criminal charges have been filed against Omar, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing and characterized the federal investigation as a politically motivated effort by President Donald Trump's administration to target a vocal critic.

"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced," Omar stated following the search.

US President Trump has repeatedly leveled unsubstantiated allegations regarding Omar’s 2009 marriage to British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, claims Omar has dismissed as false, while maintaining that he played no role in directing the federal investigation.