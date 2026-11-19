Troops of 29 Battalion have arrested a suspected military impostor dressed in military camouflage uniform at the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Security sources said the suspect was intercepted at about 3:20 p.m. on November 16, 2026, at the NDDC entrance while escorting a truck conveying about 30 doors into the premises.

Items recovered from the suspect included one handheld radio, a jackknife, tear gas, an electric shocker, an ATM card and a mobile phone.

The suspect, the truck and the recovered items are currently in military custody for further investigation and necessary action.

The arrest is expected to help establish the suspect's identity, the circumstances surrounding his use of military camouflage and the purpose of the equipment recovered from him.