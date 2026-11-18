NBA superstar LeBron James has sued AI-powered sports betting app Bron AI over allegations that the company turned his identity into a marketing tool for a product he never endorsed.

The suit from James and LBJ Trademarks LLC, filed Tuesday in New York federal court, takes aim at PlayVision Inc., the parent company of Bron AI, as well as its two cofounders, Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby.

It comes 12 days after James issued a cease-and-desist letter that railed against the "unauthorized use and illicit exploitation" of the 76ers star's name, image, and likeness.

James's "endorsement is uniquely valuable," the suit says. "And that is why Defendants decided to steal it."

Bron AI bills itself as a tool that aggregates data and odds from traditional sportsbooks and prediction markets, allowing users to identify potentially profitable wagers and automatically place bets on other apps. Its promotional video, which has since been removed from Bron AI's social media accounts, featured a character resembling James and wearing a basketball jersey with his nickname, "Bron," and his jersey number, 23.

James has "one of the most recognizable identities in the world," the suit says, and he has "carefully protected his image."

Bron AI has since removed the video following the cease and desist; as of Tuesday evening, the app's name had not been changed. Subsequent videos made light of the fact that its commercial caused controversy. Bron AI is currently teasing that it will reveal a new name Wednesday.

The suit notes James is particularly sensitive to the fact that the ad gave the impression he was betting on NBA games, which is not allowed under NBA rules. It also highlights the fact that James has an exclusive partnership with Polymarket. It also says James owns common-law rights to the nickname "Bron," which he has used since before he entered the NBA.

The lawsuit is being brought not just to protect the rights of James, but also to highlight that AI tools now make it easy for companies to fabricate supposed endorsements of famous athletes "who never agreed to appear." It notes other athletes were also featured in the Bron AI ad, including Luka Dončić, who similarly sent the company a cease-and-desist letter.