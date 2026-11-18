Canadian rapper Drake surprised two fans with courtside seats and went on to gift the mother and son $100,000 in a touching moment on Tuesday night in Toronto.

During the Raptors' OVO Night game against the Knicks, Drake was joined during a timeout by Mackenzie and her son, Ezequiel, who had initially been seated in the upper bowl. The rapper surprised them by upgrading their tickets to courtside seats for the next Raptors game before taking his generosity further with an unexpected $100,000 gift.

Watch the video below…



