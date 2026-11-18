Police in Philadelphia, U.S, are searching for a Nigerian man wanted in connection with a gunpoint abduction and a subsequent shooting involving the same victim.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Olunkayode Taiwo.

Investigators say the first incident occurred on November 2, 2026 on the 1500 block of West Seybert Street in North Philadelphia, where the victim was abducted at gunpoint.

The Philadelphia Police Department say Taiwo is also accused of firing shots at that same victim on Sunday on the 7600 block of Rugby Street in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood.

Authorities have not released details about the victim's condition or what may have led to the incidents.

Investigators believe the suspect may be driving a silver or gray Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).