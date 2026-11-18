An Upper Area Court in Abuja has fixed December 15 for further hearing in a divorce petition filed by Zainab Kwankwaso, the second wife of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf.

The matter, with suit number CV/97/26, came up on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 before Justice Ado Muktar.

At the proceedings, Kano State Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature, appeared on behalf of the governor and informed the court that he had received service on his behalf.

Bature also presented a document to the court for use in the proceedings.

He said there were two issues surrounding the matter, explaining that one was already before the court, while the other was a personal family matter.

He urged newsmen to exercise restraint and maintain neutrality in their reportage, stressing the need to respect the personal nature of the matter.

Counsel to the petitioner, Aliyu Baba, was also present in court.

On Monday, the governor had publicly confirmed the marital crisis involving him and Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, niece of his former political mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

It was gathered that Kwankwaso raised the woman and is widely regarded as her father.

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While addressing pensioners at Government House, Kano, on Monday, the governor humorously announced the development.

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‎Speaking in Hausa, Yusuf likened his marital status to a demotion in rank, saying he had moved from being a “corporal” to a “constable” as a result of having only one wife.

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“Some days ago, I was being forced to become a constable. I want to thank the good people of Kano who advised me to keep two wives, but for now I have accepted one,” he said.

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The governor, however, suggested that he may remarry in the future.

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“But mark you, I will still add another wife. Some of you may not understand what the governor means here,” he said.

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Yusuf also appeared to confirm that the divorce process had been concluded, saying a notice had already been issued.

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“The governor has agreed to divorce her. The paper for the dissolution has been issued,” he stated.

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He further called on residents to pray that he finds a suitable spouse, saying he was happy with the decision and asking Allah to guide him towards good people.

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“Pray for the governor to be blessed with a good wife with proper upbringing among the applicants so that he can continue with polygamy,” he added.