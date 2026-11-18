A Sudanese priest who fled the civil war and sought refuge in Britain has been murdered just six months after arriving in the country.

Yong Deng Joh Yong, 37, died after he was stabbed at a property in Birmingham on Thursday, November 5.

Muner Yahya, 28, has been charged with his murder after police were called to the address on Selsey Road at around 8.30pm.

He appeared at Birmingham magistrates' court for his first hearing last week.

The victim was a Sudanese refugee who lived in a camp and was ordained in the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

He had arrived in the UK earlier this year and was granted asylum for five years.

His family said in a tribute to the 37-year-old: 'Yong was a man of God and a beloved son and brother. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.'

The Vicar of Holy Trinity church, where Mr Yong had joined, went on to describe the grief felt by the community at Mr Yong's shocking death.

Reverend Neil Robbie said: 'It’s very tragic, not just for his family but for the whole Dinka community, who are just reeling.

'To think, "I am getting out of a dangerous, risky country to go to the safety of the UK", only to find that this is a dangerous country, has really shocked people.'

He added that Mr Yong had become 'a centre of focus and hope' for the community.

The church is aiming to raise £12,000 for his burial and to enable his father, mother and brother in South Sudan to attend his funeral in Birmingham.

The West Midlands force previously said: 'Muner Yahya, 28, has been charged with murder.

'Yahya was charged overnight and remanded to appear before magistrates in Birmingham today, November 11.